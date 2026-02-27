Auto PLI Cost Advantage Used To Capture e2W Domestic Market Than Build Export-Ready Platforms: C-DEP

Commenting on the findings, C-DEP President Jaijit Bhattacharya said, "Our analysis indicates that the current design of the auto PLI scheme, while beneficial for scaling production, inadvertently disadvantages innovation-driven companies that are investing heavily in R&D and new technologies." A policy framework that focuses solely on scale risks undermines the long-term competitiveness of the sector and the potential for India to lead globally in advanced clean mobility technologies, he added.