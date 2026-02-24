Canadian PM Mark Carney to Visit India on Feb 26, CEPA Talks Back in Focus

Mark Carney to visit India on 26 February.
Meetings with Narendra Modi to advance trade, energy and tech ties.
Canada–India talks on CEPA gain momentum.
Bilateral trade at $30.8bn as countries rebuild strained relations.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will arrive in India on February 26 as part of his three-nation visit to the Indo-Pacific, his office announced today.
“In a more uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control. We are diversifying our trade and attracting massive new investment to create new opportunities for our workers and businesses. We are forging new partnerships abroad to create greater certainty, security and prosperity at home," said Carney.
Carney will visit Australia, Japan, and India from February 26 to March 7 to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses across trade, energy, technology, and defence.
The Canadian Prime Minister will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. He will also meet business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations.
Yesterday, commerce minister Piyush Goyal also held a discussion with his Canadian counterpart Maninder Sidhu to continue building momentum in the trading relationship between both countries and advancing discussions towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) trade agreement.
India-Canada Ties
In 2024, India was Canada’s seventh-largest goods and services trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching to $30.8bn as per official data.
At last year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit, Canada and India agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious CEPA that will support Canada’s goal to more than double two-way trade to $70bn by 2030.
Canada and India share over 75 years of diplomatic relations and deep people-to-people ties. India is Canada’s largest source country for most immigration categories, including 392,810 study permit holders with Indian citizenship in Canada in 2024. As of the 2021 federal census, there are more than 1.8mn Canadians of Indian origin.
The two countries are now attempting to rebuild their relationship, which had deteriorated under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he accused India of being linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Just before Carney's visit to India, the Canadian government has reportedly started proceedings to revoke the citizenship of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana as well.