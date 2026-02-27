India’s Q3 GDP Slows to 7.8% in First Print Under New 2022–23 Base Year

The data for FY25 has been revised materially as per the new 2022-23 base. Notably, the size of the Indian economy is estimated to be somewhat smaller than that as per the 2011-12 base; the nominal GDP for FY24 and FY25 is 3.8% each lower than that estimated in the old series, while the SAE for FY2026 is 3.3% lower than the FAE as per the old series.