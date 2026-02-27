Rewriting Growth: What India’s GDP Rebase Could Change | Explained

What is GDP?

GDP is the total value of all the goods and services produced inside a country in a given period of time. GDP is usually calculated either yearly or quarterly. The GDP data captures the health of the economy, with its most important measure being its ‘size.’ When GDP grows, it means the economy is expanding, with increased economic activities such as an increase in production by businesses, rising earnings, and people consuming more. On the other hand, when GDP growth falls, it indicates the economy is shrinking and economic activities are stalling.