India–Canada Resume Diplomatic Talks After Two Years; PM Carney Pushes Trade Ties

In 2020, tensions resurfaced during India’s farmers’ protests, when Trudeau expressed concern over the situation. India called his remarks “ill-informed” and “unwarranted,” stressing that the issue was an internal matter. In 2023, Canada paused trade negotiations and later recalled 41 diplomats after India indicated it would revoke diplomatic immunity for their families. Ottawa also arrested three Indian nationals linked to Nijjar’s murder, while New Delhi dismissed Canada’s allegations of Indian involvement as “absurd.”