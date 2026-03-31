The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the budget for 2026-27 and the related Appropriation Bill 2026, authorising the government to spend ₹58,830.30 crore from the consolidated fund.
The revenue deficit in the budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 21 was estimated at ₹6,577 crore while the fiscal deficit was pegged at ₹9,698 crore, which was 3.49% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and within permissible limits.
Of every ₹100, ₹8 would be spent on committed liabilities like, salaries, pension, interest, loan repayment, and only ₹20 would be spent on developmental activities.
In view of grim financial situation of the state and discontinuation of revenue deficit grants by the 16th Finance Commission, the chief minister decided to defer his 50% salary for six months and the salary of deputy CM and other ministers by 30% and MLAs by 20%.