  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Himachal assembly passes state budget of 5883030 crore for 2026

Himachal Assembly Passes State Budget of ₹58,830.30 Crore for 2026-27

Of every ₹100, ₹8 would be spent on committed liabilities like, salaries, pension, interest, loan repayment, and only ₹20 would be spent on developmental activities

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal Assembly Passes State Budget of ₹58,830.30 Crore for 2026-27
info_icon

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the budget for 2026-27 and the related Appropriation Bill 2026, authorising the government to spend ₹58,830.30 crore from the consolidated fund.

The revenue deficit in the budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 21 was estimated at ₹6,577 crore while the fiscal deficit was pegged at ₹9,698 crore, which was 3.49% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and within permissible limits.

Of every ₹100, ₹8 would be spent on committed liabilities like, salaries, pension, interest, loan repayment, and only ₹20 would be spent on developmental activities.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In view of grim financial situation of the state and discontinuation of revenue deficit grants by the 16th Finance Commission, the chief minister decided to defer his 50% salary for six months and the salary of deputy CM and other ministers by 30% and MLAs by 20%. 

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×