H-1B Shock: US Consulates in India Run Out of Interview Slots, Workers Left in Limbo

Indian professionals working in the US are facing fresh uncertainty as US consulates across India have deferred H-1B visa-stamping interview slots until 2027, disrupting travel and employment plans for thousands, according to a Moneycontrol report.
Visa appointment calendars at US missions in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata currently show no availability for regular interview slots. The delays began in December 2025, when appointments were first shifted to March 2026, then postponed to October 2026, and have now been pushed back further to 2027, sharply increasing the backlog, the report added.
The growing delays come alongside major changes to the H-1B visa system under the Donald Trump administration. On December 29, 2025, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced revised rules for the 2027 financial year. While the annual cap remains at 85,000 visas, including 20,000 for US master’s degree holders, the lottery system has been altered to give more weight to salary and experience levels.
Under the new framework, employers sponsoring higher-level workers receive more chances in the lottery, with Level IV workers getting four entries and Level I workers just one. The H-1B lottery window is expected to open in early March.
Point to note: Entry-level roles, typically for fresh graduates or workers with limited experience who need supervision fall under Level I. Level II includes mid-level roles where workers have some experience and can perform tasks with limited guidance. Level III includes senior roles which require significant experience, specialised skills and independent decision-making. Level IV includes expert-level roles that are highly specialised involving leadership or niche positions with top-end salaries.
Processing times have also slowed due to stricter scrutiny. From December 15, 2025, the US made social-media screening mandatory for employment-based visa applicants, reducing the number of cases consulates can process each day. Adding to the pressure, the US State Department has ended the option for Indian nationals to get visa stamping in third countries, forcing all applications back to Indian consulates.
American employers are reportedly already feeling the impact. Industries such as technology, healthcare and higher education, which rely heavily on H-1B workers, have reported project delays, staff shortages and higher costs. Some companies are allowing temporary remote work, while others, including Indian IT firms, are increasing local hiring in the US.
Immigration experts have reportedly warned that prolonged uncertainty could weaken the US' attractiveness for skilled global talent, especially as other countries simplify work-visa pathways.