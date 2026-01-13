  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. German chancellor signals likely indiaeu trade deal by end january

German Chancellor Signals Likely India–EU Trade Deal by End-January

Deal could reshape India’s trade strategy as talks with Washington stall and EU looks to expand partnerships beyond the US

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Updated on:
Updated on:
PIB
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and PM Narendra Modi Photo: PIB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Germany signals progress on a long-awaited India–EU free trade agreement, with a possible end-January timeline.

  • Trade talks gain urgency as India–US negotiations stall amid rising tariff tensions.

  • Key sticking points remain, including tariffs, carbon levies, market access, and intellectual property rules.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has signalled that an India–EU free trade agreement (FTA) could be concluded by the end of January, raising expectations around a long-awaited pact that could reshape global trade ties amid rising US protectionism.

The India–EU FTA has gained urgency as trade talks between New Delhi and Washington remain stalled, while tariff tensions continue to escalate.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Merz arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit, marking his first official trip to India, which also includes a stop in Bengaluru. He said senior EU leaders would travel to India to finalise the agreement if negotiations conclude in time.

“In any case, they will take another major step forward to ensure that this free trade agreement comes into being,” Merz said on Monday. EU officials have yet to formally comment.

Bilateral trade between India and the EU stood at €140.21 billion in 2024, making the bloc India’s largest trading partner.

Momentum Builds Amid Global Trade Shifts

The India–EU agreement would follow the EU’s recent trade deal with Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, and reflects Brussels’ efforts to diversify trade partnerships in a rapidly evolving global economic environment.

At a separate event, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the agreement was close to its final stages.

For New Delhi, talks with Brussels gained momentum after Washington imposed reciprocal and punitive tariffs. The proposed India–US trade deal recently collapsed following a breakdown in communication between the two governments.

CIM Piyush Goyal with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Germany in Oct, 2025 - X/@PiyushGoyal
Germany’s Economic Reset Raises the Stakes for India–EU Trade—Explained

BY Devabrata Dutta

Key Areas of Disagreement

The EU is seeking steep tariff cuts on automobiles, medical devices, wine, spirits, and meat, along with stricter intellectual property rules. India, in turn, is pushing for duty-free access for labour-intensive goods and faster recognition of its expanding automobile and electronics sectors.

Last month, Reuters reported, citing government officials, that disagreements between New Delhi and Brussels persist over steel exports, carbon border levies, and market access, requiring further compromise.

During Merz’s visit, India and Germany signed agreements covering critical minerals, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. Berlin has also urged New Delhi to reduce its dependence on Russian arms and energy imports.

“We are in complete agreement in our assessment of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” Merz said. “Obviously, it is not that simple in India, and I am the last person to visit other countries wagging my finger at them.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×