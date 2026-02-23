India–France Tax Treaty Tweaks May Deal Fresh Blow to P-Notes Route

Data reflect the steady decline of the instrument. According to a report by The Financial Express, at its peak in FY07, investments routed through P-notes stood at ₹2.40 lakh crore, nearly comparable to the mutual fund industry’s assets under management of ₹3.3 lakh crore at the time. Since then, their prominence has fallen sharply, with the outstanding value now estimated at around ₹1.36 lakh crore.