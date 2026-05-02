Elaborating on Punjab's position in the country, the minister said, "According to Government of India data, Punjab has recorded a staggering 66% growth in post-settlement GST, surging from ₹1,795 crore last year to ₹2,987 crore. This establishes us as the highest-growing state in the country, significantly outperforming the all-India growth average and leading all north Indian states." Providing context on the fiscal metrics, the state finance minister said, "While the year-on-year comparison is influenced by an abnormal IGST adjustment of ₹859 crore from April 2025, neutralising this factor reveals an adjusted gross growth of 12.57% and an adjusted net growth of 10.97%." "This clearly demonstrates our sustained, organic improvements in core tax administration and compliance," he said, according to an official statement.