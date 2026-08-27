Festive Season Sugar Supply Assured, But Hoarding Questions Remain Unanswered

Ballani said, "On the bulk consumer, they said they can't hold the sugar more than 15 days of their consumption. That means there'll be more sugar in the domestic market and not with the bulk consumers or traders. And then now we have also seen in last few days, the state governments have got activated. They are inspecting the godowns. They are actually also going to the mills, traders, all everywhere to make sure that the order of the government is complied with."