Explained: The Sensex Manipulation Case Behind SEBI's Ban On A JPMorgan Entity

On what arguments the two firms could raise before the tribunal, Razvi said they may point out that the alleged gain of about ₹3.68 crore is relatively small compared to the impact of a complete market ban, and that a lighter measure, such as allowing trading against a deposit, could have been used instead. Jain cited similar past instances where the tribunal permitted conditional trading rather than an outright ban. Patel added that since SEBI's order does not allege the two firms acted in coordination, this could also support an argument that the restriction is disproportionate.