Market Bloodbath Explained: How Oil Shock Crashed Sensex 2,000 Points

Markets plunge: Sensex fell over 2,000 points while Nifty dropped more than 700 points amid broad-based selling across sectors.
Oil shock triggers panic: Crude prices surged to $118 per barrel as West Asia tensions raised fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.
Global risk-off sentiment: Foreign investors continued to exit Indian equities while the rupee weakened past ₹92 per dollar and volatility gauge India VIX surged over 20%.
India’s benchmark indices dived deep into the red owing to broad-based selling across all major sectoral indices. Banking, auto and public sector undertaking (PSU) bank stocks were the top losers amid rising risk-off sentiment among investors. Metal, media and realty too slumped, while FMCG, IT and pharma fell relatively less.
A sharp rise in crude oil prices and fears of prolonged geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia triggered investor sentiment, leading to a steep sell-off. The rise in risk-off sentiment led to India VIX, a measure of volatility, spiking more than 20% to 23.90 in the morning.
In early trade, the BSE Sensex was down 2,308.32 points at 76,610.58, while the Nifty 50 fell to 23,746, down 704.45 points. As per reports, investors have lost nearly ₹13.5 lakh crore in market value owing to the Sensex crash of 3% in early trade.
“A plunge to 23,535 is awaited that would complete a 61.8% retracement of the up move since March 2025. Breach of the same should see multi-leg downsides, initially aiming for the March 2025 low near 22,000 and the November 2023 low near 19,000,” Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, said in a note.
Nifty Bank slumped by a massive 2,000 points, while the market is currently focused on oil-sensitive companies including ONGC, Oil India, HPCL, BPCL and aviation stocks like IndiGo, as well as paint stocks including Asian Paints.
Escalating Tensions in West Asia
One of the major triggers for the mass sell-off in the stock market is fears of prolonged geopolitical tension in West Asia. With no signs of easing tensions between Israel, Iran and the US, oil prices have risen as high as 30% on Monday owing to supply-chain disruption worries. The escalation of the regional geopolitical scenario has also raised questions about global stability and the energy supply chain.
Oil Prices Jump
Crude prices rose to multi-year highs on Monday amid fears that the conflict would lead to prolonged supply-chain disruption and tighten global energy availability. India imports nearly 90% of its energy needs and will likely be hit the hardest if the conflict continues.
Analysts have warned that crude oil prices are expected to remain higher for weeks or even months even if a conflict resolution happens, as traders will still face disrupted supply-chain logistics, damaged infrastructure and risks to shipping. Major oil producers including Iran, Kuwait and Qatar have already slashed their output, with market participants expecting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia too to cut down their output as soon as their stockpiles get over.
Exodus of Foreign Investors
Foreign institutional investors continue to leave Indian markets amid heightened tensions, moving their capital to safe-haven assets. Persistent foreign fund outflows have also added to downside pressure on domestic markets, with global funds reducing their exposure to Indian equities. Moreover, foreign fund outflows also put pressure on the rupee along with rising crude prices.
Global Market Crash
Markets across the globe rattled, with Asian indices crashing owing to the sharp rise in global crude prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled over 6%, while South Korea’s Kospi slumped nearly 8% in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell nearly 3%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index was down 1%.
On Friday, major European stocks and Wall Street closed sharply down, with the US’ tech-dominant Nasdaq falling over 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed 0.95% lower. Meanwhile, the UK’s FTSE fell over 1% on Friday. Wall Street is expected to open lower today as well.