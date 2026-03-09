US Defends Russian Oil Waiver, Says Move Needed to Prevent Fuel Price Shock

Trump administration officials on Sunday justified their decision to lift some sanctions on Russian oil, saying the current situation in West Asia warrants a likely surge in gasoline prices. The administration said that the lifting of sanctions is only temporary, as the price rise in crude from the geopolitical tensions would last only weeks. However, some reports citing analysts have cautioned that even if conflict resolution is reached as soon as possible, crude prices are expected to remain higher as traders are likely to continue facing disrupted logistics, shipping risks and the costs of damaged infrastructure in West Asia.