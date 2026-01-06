Centre Likely to Retain Inflation Target of 4% for RBI; Target Due in March

However, with inflation expected to firm up in the coming months, the room for further rate cuts seems to be narrowing, according to economists. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut policy rates by a cumulative 125 basis points in 2025, bringing the benchmark repo rate down to 5.25% from 6.50% in December 2024. The MPC is scheduled to meet next on February 4–5, with market participants divided over the likely policy outcome.