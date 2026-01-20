Davos 2026: Trump’s Address, Global CEO Meetings Put US Trade Policy in Focus

Donald Trump is taking centre stage at Davos, meeting global CEOs and outlining US policy amid rising economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
His remarks on tariffs and Greenland drew attention, as US officials warned Europe against retaliatory trade actions.
Global leaders are attending the WEF, while Assam and Gujarat are pitching investments, China is hosting key events.
US President Donald Trump is taking centre stage at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where he is set to meet top global business leaders and outline the American policy priorities at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
Trump is scheduled to deliver a special address at the forum, followed by a private reception with chief executives from major global companies, including firms from financial services, consulting and the cryptocurrency sector, Reuters reported citing sources. While details of the discussions have not been made public, one corporate leader reportedly described the gathering as a reception held in honour of the US President.
The meeting underscores the Trump administration’s focus on direct engagement with global business leaders as concerns grow over trade, tariffs and international relations. Trump is attending the forum alongside senior members of his administration, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, signalling the importance the country is placing on the event.
US policy has been a major talking point at Davos this year, particularly following Trump’s recent comments about potentially acquiring Greenland and his warnings of imposing tariffs on European countries. These remarks have prompted concern among US allies and business leaders, who fear escalating trade tensions could disrupt global markets, the report added.
On the sidelines of the forum, a senior US official cautioned European governments against responding with retaliatory measures, according to Reuters. The official said such actions would be “very unwise,” suggesting that further escalation could deepen economic friction between the US and Europe.
Business leaders attending the forum have offered varied reactions to Trump’s approach. Some executives said his negotiating style is unusually direct, while others noted that his policies appear aimed at strengthening US economic leverage. Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, was quoted by Reuters as saying that while Trump’s approach may appear forceful, it reflects an effort to protect long-term US interests.
The WEF has drawn over 3,000 participants from around 130 countries, including 64 heads of state or government. The participation also includes several heads of G7 nations and India. Assam and Gujarat are using the summit to pitch investment opportunities, sign agreements and advance plans across sectors ranging from semiconductors to renewable energy.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is attending the event to hold investor meetings, sign MoUs and showcase the state’s development agenda. Additionally, Gujarat has also sent a delegation to the WEF, led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with a focus on attracting investments across key sectors including defence, semiconductors and renewable energy.
Leaders from other major economies, including China, are also hosting events and delivering addresses during the week. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is reportedly due to deliver a special address on Tuesday, January 20. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will also travel to Davos and hold meetings with members of the US delegation.