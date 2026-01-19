Assam CM, Gujarat Delegation Pitch Investment Plans at WEF Davos

Assam’s participation at Davos is expected to open new investment avenues, support the launch of new projects—including in semiconductors—and generate employment opportunities. The chief minister is scheduled to participate in over 17 meetings at the WEF and sign several memoranda of understanding. He is also expected to engage in discussions on forward-looking themes such as building a future-ready workforce, The Economic Times reported. Sarma will additionally showcase development initiatives centred on inclusive growth and the digital transformation of the state.