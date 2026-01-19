Assam CM, Gujarat Delegation Pitch Investment Plans at WEF Davos

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is attending the WEF Davos summit to hold investor meetings, sign MoUs and showcase the state’s development agenda.
Gujarat’s delegation, led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, is targeting investments across defence, semiconductors, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.
Both states aim to leverage the global forum to attract capital, create jobs and promote long-term, inclusive growth.
The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Summit is set to begin on January 19 and will run until January 23. Ahead of the summit in Davos, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that he is looking forward to productive discussions and agreements that could play a significant role in Assam’s development journey.
In a post on X, Sarma said he was preparing to travel to Switzerland to represent the state. “Past midnight — will shortly board the flight to Zurich to represent Assam at @Davos 2026. Assam’s aspirations are getting new wings every day, and I look forward to meaningful discussions and agreements to strengthen our growth journey over the next few days,” he wrote.
Assam’s participation at Davos is expected to open new investment avenues, support the launch of new projects—including in semiconductors—and generate employment opportunities. The chief minister is scheduled to participate in over 17 meetings at the WEF and sign several memoranda of understanding. He is also expected to engage in discussions on forward-looking themes such as building a future-ready workforce, The Economic Times reported. Sarma will additionally showcase development initiatives centred on inclusive growth and the digital transformation of the state.
Meanwhile, Gujarat has also sent a delegation to the WEF, led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with a focus on attracting investments across key sectors including defence, semiconductors and renewable energy.
“To present the vision of a developed Gujarat by 2047 on the world’s biggest platform, the World Economic Forum, a delegation from Gujarat is heading to Davos today,” The Economic Times reported, citing Sanghavi. “Over the next four days, the team will work to attract investments in electronics, defence, semiconductors, renewable energy and several other sectors.”
During the WEF Annual Summit, Sanghavi is expected to hold more than 58 high-level meetings with global leaders and investors across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, textiles, semiconductors, emerging technologies, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, food processing, chemicals, shipping and logistics, electronics and aerospace.
Founded in 1971 as a non-profit organisation, the WEF is regarded as one of the world’s most influential business forums, bringing together global leaders to address economic growth through discussions on geopolitics, education, technology, financial policy and investment.