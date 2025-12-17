RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Signals Rates To Stay Low for a Long Period

In an interview with The Financial Times, Malhotra said rate cuts over the past year had helped engineer a “Goldilocks” phase of strong economic expansion alongside low inflation. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has reduced the repo rate by 125 basis points cumulatively in 2025, bringing the benchmark rate down to 5.25% from 6.50% a year ago. According to the FT report, Malhotra said the central bank’s projections suggested rates “should remain low for a long period of time.” He reiterated that his twin priorities were maintaining financial stability and strengthening the financial system.