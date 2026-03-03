The LaLit Evaluating ‘Right Time’ for IPO; Strengthening Fundamentals, Says Chair Jyotsna Suri

Strategic risk-taking shaped The LaLiT’s growth, including bold rebranding decisions.
Group balances expansion with disciplined financial prudence and long-term value creation.
The LaLiT stays competitive through innovation while preserving inclusive Indian hospitality.
Succession planning focuses on grooming future leaders with real responsibility and systems.
Women now constitute nearly 50% of The LaLiT’s corporate leadership team, which has broadened the organisation’s perspectives, improved collaboration, and resulted in more balanced decision-making, says Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.
In an industry defined by constant change and reinvention, Suri stands as one of Indian hospitality’s most enduring and quietly transformative forces.
In an exclusive interaction with Outlook Business, she reflects on her philosophy of risk, the bold rebranding that became a defining moment for the Group, the evolving landscape for women in hospitality over the past two decades, and her thoughts on succession and a potential IPO. Edited excerpts:
How do you look at risk in your own decision-making? And in what ways have your strategic bets influenced the Group's growth, especially in the early years?
Risk is part of building any enterprise. I have always approached it with conviction, supported by facts and guided by a long-term vision rather than short-term gain.
One of the defining moments in our journey was rebranding our hotels to The LaLiT. This required financial investment, operational changes and repositioning in the market. It was a calculated and forward-looking decision, guided by our belief that India deserves a globally competitive hospitality brand rooted in Indian values.
How do you strike the right balance between pursuing growth opportunities and ensuring financial prudence?
Growth and prudence must go hand in hand. In hospitality, every expansion decision has to be thoughtful and sustainable because we are also contributing to how India is experienced by the world.
We focus on opportunities that create long-term value, develop destinations and showcase our culture meaningfully. At the same time, we remain very disciplined about asset optimisation, cash flows and how we deploy capital. The idea is simple - grow responsibly, stay financially sound and ensure that every step forward is built to last.
The hospitality landscape is changing quickly. As a legacy brand, how does The LaLiT stay competitive while staying true to its core values? What, in your view, sets it apart?
As a legacy brand, we adapt while staying rooted in our values. The LaLiT stands for Indian hospitality - Aatmanirbhar, inclusive and sustainable and we continue to innovate in design, guest experiences and technology to stay relevant.
What sets us apart is our belief in inclusivity and equal opportunity. We focus on creating environments where every guest and team member feels valued. That philosophy continues to guide how we operate and grow.
What’s your approach to succession planning, and how are you preparing the next line of leaders to take on bigger roles?
Succession planning, for us, is about ensuring continuity while preparing for the future. It means strengthening systems, building capable teams and creating an environment where leadership can grow naturally.
We focus on giving emerging leaders real responsibility, cross-functional exposure and the confidence to take decisions. A mix of professional management, structured processes and fresh thinking helps groom the next generation to carry the organisation forward while staying true to our values.
You have indicated plans for an IPO. Could you outline where that process currently stands?
We continue to evaluate our options in line with market conditions and the Group’s long-term strategic goals. As with any such step, the focus is on ensuring the timing and structure are right for sustainable value creation. At this stage, we are strengthening our fundamentals and will move forward when it aligns with our overall vision and readiness.
Looking back, how have opportunities and leadership spaces evolved for women in hospitality? What shifts are still required?
Over the past two decades, we have seen many more women step into leadership roles across hospitality.
At The LaLiT, this shift is reflected strongly - nearly 50% of our corporate leadership team comprises women. This has brought diverse perspectives, stronger collaboration and a more balanced approach to decision-making.
The industry is moving in the right direction by building mentorship, enabling growth opportunities and creating environments where talent can thrive. Continued focus on equitable policies, supportive workplaces and leadership development will help ensure that women’s participation at every level keeps growing as a natural part of the sector’s evolution.
If advising next-generation hospitality women leaders in India today, what would you tell them to obsess over or say they place greater value on?
I would tell them to focus on doing their work well and learning the fundamentals - understanding finance, operations and how to manage people. These skills build confidence and credibility over time.
At the same time, they should believe in themselves and have a sense of responsibility. Leadership comes from staying committed to your work, your team and the values you stand for.