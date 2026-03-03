The LaLit Evaluating ‘Right Time’ for IPO; Strengthening Fundamentals, Says Chair Jyotsna Suri

What sets us apart is our belief in inclusivity and equal opportunity, says Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group Photo: nbisht@gmail.com

What sets us apart is our belief in inclusivity and equal opportunity, says Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group Photo: nbisht@gmail.com