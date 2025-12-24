Budget Should Focus On Widening Tax Base, Investment Incentive To Further Bolster Growth: Report

The report outlines a six-point advisory for policymakers, urging them to extend the principles of GST reform to direct taxes, enforcement and investment policy At the core of the advisory is a push for policy certainty and compliance-led growth-anchored in freezing peak tax rates, widening the direct tax base through technology instead of rate hikes, steering clear of MRP-based taxation after the compensation cess sunsets, completing the GST input credit chain, incentivising productive reinvestment of profits, and stepping up action against the parallel economy, including smuggling and illicit trade.