FPI Exodus Deepens: Foreign Investors Withdraw More In Five Months Than Entire 2025

"These are massive unprecedented selling by FPIs. However, if FPIs are to invest in India, the AI trade, which has been the principal driver of FPI outflows away from India, should change. There are early signs of this happening. The crash in Nasdaq by about 5% on June 5 is an indication that the AI bubble may burst. If the AI trade cools down and reverses, that can trigger a reversal of FPI outflows," he said.