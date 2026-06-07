"Against the backdrop of recent developments in the global oil industry, Russia's economic partnership with China and India guarantees stable supplies to both countries. Russian oil supplies bring tangible economic benefits to our partners. Since April 2022, its combined value for China and India has exceeded 40 billion dollars." Rosneft has deepened its engagement with India since 2022, becoming one of the country's largest crude suppliers as Indian refiners increased purchases of discounted Russian oil. The Russian energy major holds a 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara Energy, which operates a 20 million tonnes-per-year refinery in Gujarat and a nationwide fuel retail network.