LPG Price Hike: Govt Says Rates In India Among World's Lowest Despite 46% Jump In Global Benchmark

Through the West Asia disruption the benchmark moved sharply higher. "Expressed as the 50:50 propane-butane blend used for India's LPG, the Saudi CP for LPG stood at about USD 543 a tonne in February, before the disruption. Following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February, the April contract price -- the first set after the disruption tightened Mideast Gulf exports -- rose to USD 775 a tonne, with propane at USD 750 and butane at USD 800, and has since edged up further to USD 790 a tonne in June." The blended LPG benchmark has thus risen by about 46 per cent since the pre-crisis February level, the statement said.