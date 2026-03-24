$115 Oil Shock? Goldman Warns of Slower India Growth, Possible Rate Hike

Goldman Sachs has slashed its growth estimates for India for 2026 while forecasting a 50 basis-point rate hike in policy rates amid sharp depreciation in the domestic currency. Goldman forecasts the Indian economy is likely to expand by only 5.9% in 2026, as against the estimate of 7% before the Iran war escalated four weeks ago. On March 13, Goldman initially cut its forecast for India to 6.5% before issuing the revised projections on Tuesday.