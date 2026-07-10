Markets Rally For Second Day; Sensex Jumps 828 Points, Nifty Ends Above 24,200

"After a brief interim correction, the market appears to be on track for a strong recovery. Positive business updates from banks, along with a constructive outlook for the IT sector driven by in-line estimates, a potential rebound in global spending, and AI-related opportunities, have set the stage for an optimistic start to the Q1 earnings season. A continuation of better-than-expected Q1 results should help alleviate concerns about future earnings growth. This can further the current uptrend, which is supported by a broad-based rally, with strong participation from sectors such as real estate and metals.