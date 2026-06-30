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WhatsApp Username Reservations Go Live: How Users Can Claim Their Preferred Handle

WhatsApp has begun rolling out username reservations, allowing users to secure their preferred username before the feature launches worldwide later this year

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
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WhatsApp Starts Username Reservations Ahead of Global Rollout: Photo: Freepik
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • WhatsApp announces username reservations ahead of the feature's global rollout later this year

  • Users will be able to connect using a username instead of sharing their mobile number

  • Early reservations aim to help users secure their preferred username before the wider rollout

Tech giant WhatsApp on Monday, June 29, announced the rollout of username reservations, giving users a chance to secure their preferred username before the feature becomes available globally later this year.

"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year. We're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to choose the username that matters to them," the company said in a blog post.

The company will expand the rollout in phases. Once the feature becomes available, users will be able to connect with others using a username instead of sharing their mobile number.

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WhatsApp said it introduced early reservations to give users a better chance of securing their preferred username before the global rollout, as the messaging platform now has more than three billion users worldwide.

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WhatsApp Username Reservation

To reserve a username, users will need to update WhatsApp to the latest version and head to Settings > Account > Username. WhatsApp said it will send an in-app notification when the feature becomes available in a user's country.

The company also said usernames will not be publicly searchable. People will only be able to message someone if they already know that person's exact username, a move aimed at reducing spam and unwanted messages.

WhatsApp will also offer an optional username key, giving users an extra layer of control before someone can contact them through their username.

If a chosen username is already unavailable, WhatsApp will suggest other available options through its built-in username generator.

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What Changes For Users

WhatsApp said the feature will help creators, businesses and organisations use the same identity across Meta's apps.

Eligible users can reserve the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook, making it easier to maintain a consistent identity across platforms.

The feature will remain optional. Users who prefer using their phone number can continue using WhatsApp as usual. The company also said it will not introduce a public username directory or recommendation system. WhatsApp plans to expand the feature to more users in phases over the coming months.

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