Guts, 'Jugaad' And Scientific Odyssey: Can India’s Rocket Start-Ups Conquer The World?

The public adulation that Skyroot has received in the past couple of months has been a first for the sector. For anyone who has seen the technology sector for a long time, it is well-known that one big-bang success in a new sector attracts an asymmetric amount of fresh investments. This, in turn, kickstarts a virtuous cycle of talent density, innovation and even more funding. It happened with the likes of Flipkart in e-commerce, Paytm in fintech and Freshworks in SaaS.