India’s Space Ambition Needs A Larger Domestic Market: Bellatrix's Co-Founder Ganapathy

A

Anything to do with lower orbit or geocommunication satellites or Earth observation, industries are capable of taking it over. India's goal is to capture at least 20% of the $100bn global space market.

Isro [Indian Space research Organisation] has outlined a 10% target, but on the private side, 20% is realistic. Russia and China are also pioneers in space, but with the current geopolitics, there is more trust towards Indians.

So, we have an opportunity to capture more than 20%. But there are 400 companies in India. Is there a domestic demand for all 400? The answer is no. If you don't do anything, these industries will consolidate to maybe 25-30.

But if you increase domestic demand, when India becomes a supplier for global space companies and the government is also an anchor customer, the number of Indian companies will actually increase. The goal is to create as much domestic demand as possible.