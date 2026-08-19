Anthropic May Expand Credit Facility Beyond $10 Bn Ahead Of IPO

Anthropic Mirrors SpaceX's Playbook

Anthropic's approach mirrors a strategy used by SpaceX, which raised its revolving credit facility to $5 billion in May from an earlier $1.5 billion, just a month ahead of its record-setting IPO, according to its prospectus. The bank group for that offering was largely unchanged from the one on its credit facility, suggesting a similar pattern of lenders positioning themselves ahead of a listing.