Anthropic in Talks With Trump on Mythos Despite Pentagon Setback

Despite the ongoing friction, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark struck a conciliatory tone at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington. "We have a narrow contracting dispute, but I don't want that to get in the way of the fact that we care deeply about national security," Clark said as quoted by Reuters. "Our position is the government has to know about this stuff. So absolutely, we're talking to them about Mythos, and we'll talk to them about the next models as well," he added.