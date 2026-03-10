Wipro Enterprises Prepares Entry into Semiconductor Sector, Focuses on High-Growth OSAT Segment

Wipro Enterprises is exploring an entry into semiconductor manufacturing, specifically the OSAT segment
The company is actively scouting for a credible technology partner to drive technical operations
This move mirrors massive investments by rivals like Tata Group and HCL-Foxconn
Wipro Enterprises is exploring a potential entry into semiconductor manufacturing, with early discussions focused on the possibility of chip assembly operations, ET reported.
"Talks are at an early and exploratory stage, but the company is keen to diversify into this sector… the company is first looking to scout for a credible technology partner as that will be a critical and deciding factor," a person aware of the developments told ET.
Conglomerates Eye Semiconductor Manufacturing
The move comes as several large Indian conglomerates expand into semiconductors to unlock new growth avenues. HCL Group and Tata Group have already announced major investments in the segment.
"Several large Indian conglomerates are seriously assessing opportunities in the semiconductor space. Wipro is no different," another person told ET.
He added that the discussions can only take a more definite shape once the contours of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 come to light, and it is understood if there will be as much of a push for more semiconductor manufacturing units when there are already 10 projects underway.
If it proceeds, Wipro is expected to follow a strategy similar to HCL’s by focusing on the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) segment. HCL recently laid the foundation stone for a ₹3,700 crore OSAT facility in Uttar Pradesh through a joint venture with Foxconn.
Meanwhile, the Tata Group is building a ₹27,000 crore OSAT facility in Assam. In another development, the Murugappa Group’s CG Semi has inaugurated the first unit of its ₹7,600 crore OSAT project in Sanand, Gujarat, in partnership with Renesas Electronics and Stars Microelectronics.
Wipro on AI in India
Separately, Rishad Premji, executive chairman of Wipro, recently said India has the opportunity to become one of the world’s most consequential environments for the application of artificial intelligence.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit recently, Premji noted that the country’s advantage will depend on how effectively it applies, diffuses and responsibly deploys the technology to translate capability into real impact.
He described AI as a once-in-a-generation technology that does not merely change what people do but reshapes what they must do. According to Premji, how India responds in the coming years will shape not only its economic trajectory but also its ability to solve problems affecting more than a billion people. He added that the conversation around AI has shifted from possibility to practicality, moving from experimentation and pilots to real-world adoption and scaled impact.