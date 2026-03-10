ZOFF Foods Secures $2 Mn in Pre-Series B Funding from JM Financial

Akash Agrawalla, Co-Founder, ZOFF Foods, added in the news release, “This funding marks a key milestone in our journey as we transition into a rapidly scaling brand. As the spices category shifts towards organised, quality-led players, we believe we are well-positioned to lead this transformation. The fresh capital will help us accelerate our offline expansion, strengthen our distribution and continue driving innovation. With a significant share of our business coming from quick commerce and general trade, our focus remains on getting even closer to consumers across markets.”