  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Zoff foods raises 2mn pre series b jm financial

ZOFF Foods Secures $2 Mn in Pre-Series B Funding from JM Financial

Spice brand ZOFF Foods raises fresh capital to expand offline distribution and quick commerce reach

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
X/@ZOFF
ZOFF Foods secures fresh funding to expand its spice and packaged foods business Photo: X/@ZOFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ZOFF Foods raises $2mn in Pre-Series B round led by JM Financial.

  • Funds will strengthen offline distribution, marketing, sales and omnichannel expansion across India.

  • Brand targets quick commerce growth and wider presence through general trade network.

Raipur-based spice brand ZOFF Foods announced on March 10 that it has raised $2mn in a Pre-Series B funding round. The investment was led by existing investor JM Financial Private Equity through its JM Financial India Growth Fund III, with participation from Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of boAt. This transaction marks the second round of investment for the company, following a recent Series A round also backed by JM Financial.

FSSAI - null
Indian Spice Safety Standards Fall Short Yet Again as 12% of Samples Fail Quality Tests

BY Outlook Business Desk

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Next Phase of Growth

Its current portfolio includes whole and blended spices, masalas, dry fruits, seasonings and convenience products such as 5-minute gravies and 1-minute marinade mixes. These products are available in major retail chains like DMart and Reliance, as well as through more than 30,000 general trade stores nationwide.

Vinit Rai, Managing Director of JM Financial Private Equity, stated in the news release that the partnership is intended to accelerate national expansion and establish ZOFF as a leading FMCG brand.

Akash Agrawalla, Co-Founder, ZOFF Foods, added in the news release, “This funding marks a key milestone in our journey as we transition into a rapidly scaling brand. As the spices category shifts towards organised, quality-led players, we believe we are well-positioned to lead this transformation. The fresh capital will help us accelerate our offline expansion, strengthen our distribution and continue driving innovation. With a significant share of our business coming from quick commerce and general trade, our focus remains on getting even closer to consumers across markets.”

ZOFF Foods aims to further expand its product offerings in blended spices and allied food categories. Co-founder Ashish Agrawal indicated that the company is now positioned to enter its next phase of growth to reach households across the country

Related Content
Related Content
Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media and Vice Chairperson of Saregama - null
Access to Capital Remains a Consistent Barrier for Women Entrepreneurs: Saregama Vice Chair Avarna Jain

BY Yuthika Bhargava

The fresh capital is earmarked to strengthen offline distribution, marketing and sales functions. Operated by Asquare Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd, ZOFF Foods plans to accelerate its omnichannel expansion across India. A primary objective of this funding is to scale the brand's presence on quick commerce platforms and deepen market penetration through its General Trade network.

The company has established a market position based on hygiene-led processing, in-house manufacturing and premium packaging. It was the first brand in the Indian spice category to introduce cool grinding technology and zip-lock packaging to preserve product purity and freshness.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×