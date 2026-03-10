Invention Engine Portfolio Start-Ups Raise $2.5Mn, Sonic Lamb & Cheerio Lead AI-Focused Cohort

Sonic Lamb, the Indian deep-tech startup that gained visibility on Shark Tank India, has raised around $1 million to scale its India-designed headphones globally. The product is designed, engineered and manufactured in India, with its acoustic signature tested and tuned in Denmark. The company already serves customers in more than 40 countries. The new capital will be used to strengthen the consumer brand’s reach and advance its core technology and intellectual property, particularly for expansion into automotive and professional audio applications.