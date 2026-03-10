T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Announces ₹131 Cr Bonanza for Team India After Historic Win

BCCI announces ₹131 crore reward for India after their historic victory in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
India became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, adding 2026 to 2007 and 2024
The ₹131 crore reward is higher than the ₹125 crore announced after India’s 2024 T20 win
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash prize of ₹131 crore for the Indian men’s cricket team after their remarkable win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," the BCCI said on Tuesday.
"India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the BCCI added.
This win made India the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times. The team had previously won the trophy in 2007 and 2024 and now added 2026 to their record.
The ₹131 crore reward also surpassed the amount announced after India’s previous T20 World Cup win. When the Rohit Sharma‑led side lifted the trophy in Barbados in 2024, the BCCI had announced a cash prize of ₹125 crore.
The latest reward is ₹6 crore higher than before, reflecting India’s 2026 win, where they not only lifted the title again but also became the first team to defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Historic T20 Record
Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India dominated the final, scoring 255/5. Strong top-order batting put New Zealand under pressure early in the high-scoring match.
India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. The team delivered a dominant performance in a high-scoring clash to secure their third T20 World Cup title.
India now became the most successful side in the competition. England and West Indies have two titles each, but no other team has managed more than two T20 World Cup wins.