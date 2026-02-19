India Can Become One of The World's Most Consequential AI Environments: Wipro's Rishad Premji

As we look ahead, he said,"India's advantage in AI will not be defined only by the size of our models or the scale of our infrastructure. It will be defined by the choices we make, about where we apply AI, how we diffuse it, how responsibly is it deployed and whether we can translate capability into real impact for governments, citizens and enterprises." India's advantage will come from developing talent at scale, not just people trained on AI, but people who can apply it with context, judgement and an ability to adapt to change, he added.