Alkem Laboratories Q3 Net Profit Rises 1.9% at ₹653.03 Cr, to Acquire 55% Stake in Occlutech

Commenting on the acquisition of Occlutech, Alkem Laboratories Managing Director, Sandeep Singh said, "Occlutech is the third-largest player globally in the minimally invasive cardiac implants segment. With its significant presence in high-barrier markets, best in-class R&D and manufacturing, and robust quality systems, Occlutech provides a strong lever for Alkem MedTech to expand into cardiovascular along with orthopaedics." This acquisition holds strategic importance as the company works towards establishing a global footprint in medical devices, he added.