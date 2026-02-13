IHCL Q3 Consolidated Net Profit Up 50.86% at ₹954.24 Crore

The company has a strong pipeline of 32 hotels in 2025-26, and 40 next year, he said adding that "this does not include the acquisitions that we have made." When asked about if the company is looking at acquisition for opportunities that aligns with IHCL brands, Chhatwal said, "Absolutely, because we are debt free, we have a good capital structure. We have almost Rs 3,900 crore cash, which we will deploy intelligently and not foolishly." He further said that the company, which now has 10 brands, will need to absorb the growth and the brands, build the scale in the brands before planning to add more to the portfolio.