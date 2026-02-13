Hexaware Bets on Agentic AI to Take a Bite of Low-Code SaaS Market

"If you look at low-code, no-code platforms, we are targeting workflows that have been built into applications like Pega, ServiceNow and Force.com. Salesforce is a CRM company, but the Force platform is a low-code, no-code environment where you can take a business or IT workflow and build it into an application. It is this low-code, no-code aspect of SaaS platforms that we are focusing on, because in most cases these are simple applications," said Dhar.