TPG Pares 6.66% Stake In Aster DM Quality Care For ₹4,451 Crore

Investment management firm TPG on Wednesday sold a 6.66% stake in healthcare services provider Aster DM Quality Care for ₹4,451 crore through an open market transaction.
US-based TPG, through its affiliate Centella Mauritius Holdings Ltd, offloaded 5.81 crore shares, representing a 6.66% stake in Hyderabad-based Aster DM Quality Care, as per the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹766.17 apiece, taking the deal size to ₹4,451.45 crore.
After the latest transaction, Centella Mauritius Holdings' equity stake in Aster DM Quality Care declined to 3.24% from 9.90%.
Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte and Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte together bought a total of 2,98,60,469 equity shares, amounting to a 3.42% stake in Aster DM Quality Care.
These entities acquired the shares in the price range of ₹766.10-766.14 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to ₹2,287.63 crore.
Details of the other buyers of Aster DM Quality Care's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.
Shares of Aster DM Quality Care fell 2.20% to close at ₹800 apiece on the NSE.