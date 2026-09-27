Mehli Mistry Exits Tata Medical Centre Trust, Skips Re-election

Mehli K Mistry has opted out of re-election as trustee of Tata Medical Centre Trust, with his term ending September 30.
This follows his earlier exit from RNT Associates, the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and Foundation, and his non-reappointment to the SDTT and SRTT in October 2025.
Mistry remains associated with the Tata Education and Development Trust, even as his ties to other Tata-linked bodies continue to wind down.
Mehli K Mistry's long-running ties with the Tata ecosystem have thinned further, with his decision not to continue as a trustee of the Tata Medical Centre Trust once his present term winds down on September 30.
He communicated this in an email to the trust's Chief Executive Officer, Arun Pattatheyil, dated September 15, stating plainly that he had no intention of putting himself forward for another term and wanted the message preserved as an official record of that choice, according to ANI.
"I would like to inform you that my term ends as a Trustee of Tata Medical Centre on 30th September, 2026. I do not wish to stand for re-election," Mistry noted in the email, asking that it be kept on record.
Copies of the same email went out to Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and fellow trustees Vijay Singh, Darius J Khambata, Leah Tata, Maya Tata and Neville Tata.
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The Kolkata-based trust operates a 436-bed cancer care facility that functions on a not-for-profit basis, delivering treatment at accessible costs while also handling screening, early diagnosis, prevention, rehabilitation and palliative support.
A Pattern Of Withdrawals
This latest move adds to a string of departures Mistry has made from Tata-linked institutions through the year. Back in July, he gave up his director's post at RNT Associates, the private vehicle Ratan Tata had created to oversee his personal wealth, an entity managing assets upward of ₹1,000 crore, with holdings that include Ola Electric and Urban Company.
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That exit followed close on the heels of him relinquishing trusteeships at both the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, changes brought about as the terms of Ratan Tata's will passed those roles, and the associated RNT Associates directorship, on to fresh trustees.
His separation from the primary Tata Trusts structure actually traces to October last year, when a resolution meant to reinstate him as a lifetime trustee of both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust was ultimately not honoured. Ahead of that, he had gone to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner with a pre-emptive caveat, asking to be heard before any trustee list changes were made final.
Reflecting on that earlier exit, Mistry had framed it as staying true to what Ratan Tata stood for, saying he wanted to keep the Trusts insulated from controversy, and had appealed to fellow trustees to lead with transparency, strong governance and the public's interest in mind.
He remains, for now, a trustee of the Tata Education and Development Trust, which functions under the umbrella of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Once September 30 arrives, though, his link to the Tata Medical Centre Trust will officially come to a close.