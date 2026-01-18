According to Mint, Indigo has also been asked to deposit a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore in favour of DGCA to ensure compliance with directives and long-term fixes. However, at least two consultants told Mint that the fine and warnings to IndiGo executives for the chaos that caused over 4,500 flight cancellations in the first week of December may not be enough of a deterrent or the result many expected after aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu warned of strict punishment last month.