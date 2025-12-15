IndiGo, Air India, Other Airlines Issue Advisories for Delhi NCR Travelers amid Poor Visibility

Dense winter fog covered Delhi NCR on Monday morning, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting both air and road transportation.
Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and others, issued advisories on Monday morning as dense winter fog enveloped the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), significantly reducing visibility.
Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected, with low visibility slowing aircraft movements and causing delays.
Travel advisories cautioned passengers about potential disruptions due to the season’s first spell of winter fog in the region.
The development comes just a week after air travellers in Delhi and across India were hit by mass flight cancellations by IndiGo.
"Delhi is seeing its first hint of winter fog this morning, and visibility around the airport is currently reduced. As operations adjust to the changing weather, some flights may take a little longer to depart," IndiGo said in a statement on X.
The airline also recommended passengers to allow additional time while planning their trave; to airport as road traffic may get slower due to poor visibility. "As conditions improve, we will continue departures with safety at the forefront," it added.
SpiceJet also took to X and said, "Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," SpiceJet said in a statement."
Air India issued a similar statement, noting that dense fog and reduced visibility were affecting flight operations not only in Delhi but also across parts of northern India. The carrier urged passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.
The disruption comes amid a broader environmental challenge that the region is facing.
According to official air quality monitoring data, the Delhi NCR is currently grappling with extremely poor air quality in mid-December, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas entering the hazardous category, with readings ranging from 535 to 696.
High concentrations of particulate matter, particularly PM2.5 and PM10, have been reported well above prescribed safety limits.
The fog has blanketed not only Delhi but also adjoining cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, further reducing visibility and compounding risks for commuters.