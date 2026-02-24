EVs May Lose Zero-Emission Tag Under CAFE III Rules — Here’s Why

Until January-end this fiscal year, coal-fired power plants in India generated 1056.43bn units (BU) of electricity. It generated 137.51 BU from solar and 94.81 BU from wind sources during the period. If finalised, the proposal would run contrary to carmakers' demand to peg EV emissions at zero in the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms. While CAFE norms were initially aimed at reducing petrol and diesel consumption, their relevance in curbing vehicular CO2 emissions has grown.