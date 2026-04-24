Atul Auto Ties Up With Exponent Energy To Develop Rapid-Charging Electric Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto has partnered with TDK Ventures-backed Exponent Energy to jointly develop and deploy rapid-charging electric three-wheelers, aiming to position 15,000 vehicles in three years, a statement said on Friday.
Under this collaboration, Atul Auto's vehicles will be integrated with Exponent Energy's OTO three-wheeler mobility platform - a unified architecture comprising battery technology, powertrain systems, and vehicle software, the Bengaluru-based full-stack energy platform said.
Exponent's technology enables rapid charging of batteries in 15 minutes, the fastest globally for commercial vehicles, while delivering consistent performance under intensive daily operations.
The system is backed by a 2-lakh-km warranty, addressing key concerns around battery life and resale value in commercial EV deployments, according to the company.
The platform is interoperable and works seamlessly with standard public and home charging infrastructure, giving drivers the flexibility to choose where to charge.
"With Atul Auto, we are bringing rapid charging, financing access, and proven vehicle platform technology together at scale. Our mission is to make electric the better choice, which means addressing the real barriers to adoption and, at a much larger scale," said Arun Vinayak, CEO and Founder of Exponent Energy.
Founded in 2020, Exponent Energy's proprietary platform combines the battery pack, pump, and connector to deliver from 0 to 100% charge in 15 minutes, with a 3,000-cycle warranty for electric vehicles.
The company recently announced Exponent One, an EV financing platform led by Sandeep Divakaran, which will also support financing for this variant.
These offerings will include embedded insurance and structured buyback options, aimed at lowering barriers to ownership and improving affordability, the company said.
"This partnership allows us to bring rapid charging technology to our portfolio, enabling a significantly enhanced value proposition for our customers while accelerating our transition towards electric mobility," said Neeraj Chandra, Managing Director, Atul Auto.
Atul Auto has a presence across 25 states with more than 300 sales networks, and it exports to over 20 countries.