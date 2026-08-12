Godrej Consumer Shares Hit 10% Lower Circuit As CEO Sudhir Sitapati Quits

Godrej Consumer Products hit the 10% lower circuit after Sudhir Sitapati resigned.
Aasif Malbari appointed MD & CEO as brokerages assessed the leadership transition.
Jefferies and Citi stayed bullish, while HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold.
Godrej Consumer Products shares hit the 10% lower circuit in early trade on Wednesday after Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Sitapati resigned with immediate effect, triggering concerns over the company's leadership transition and execution outlook.
The stock fell 10% to ₹922.50 before recovering some losses to trade about 9% lower. Godrej Consumer Products has now declined more than 25% so far this year, compared with a 6.4% fall in the Nifty 50. The sell-off also pulled the company's market capitalisation below the ₹1 lakh crore mark to around ₹95,600 crore.
The company announced that Sitapati had stepped down with immediate effect and appointed Aasif Malbari as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Vishal Kedia was also named interim Chief Financial Officer.
The sudden leadership change drew mixed reactions from brokerages. While Jefferies and Citi retained their bullish stance on the stock, HSBC downgraded it to 'Hold' and CLSA maintained its 'Underperform' rating.
Brokerages broadly agreed that the company's strategic direction is unlikely to change under the new leadership, but differed on how effectively the transition would be executed and the valuation investors should assign to the stock.
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Jefferies, Citi See Leadership Continuity
Jefferies maintained its 'Buy' rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of ₹1,400, implying an upside of around 36% from Tuesday's closing price.
The brokerage said Malbari's priorities include strengthening execution, accelerating decision-making and restoring growth in the home insecticides and soaps businesses while continuing to scale newer businesses. It also expects the company to focus on volume-led growth across regions and improve the conversion of revenue growth into profits.
Citi also reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,350, although it cautioned that the stock could remain under pressure in the near term following Sitapati's resignation.
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According to Citi, Malbari's appointment provides continuity, with the company's FY27 guidance and overall strategic direction remaining unchanged. The brokerage said management intends to place greater emphasis on transparency, accountability and faster execution, while promoter expectations have increased for key categories such as liquid vaporizers in India. Citi added that there is no evidence of a strategic reset, with the focus instead remaining on improving execution.
HSBC Downgrades; CLSA Remains Cautious
HSBC downgraded the stock to 'Hold', reflecting concerns over the uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition despite acknowledging the company's long-term growth opportunities.
CLSA, meanwhile, retained its 'Underperform' rating, indicating that execution remains the key monitorable following the abrupt management change.
While most brokerages believe the company's long-term strategy remains intact, the market reaction suggests investors are likely to seek greater clarity on execution under the new leadership before turning constructive on the stock.