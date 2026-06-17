Yes Bank, Northern Arc Capital Partner to Expand Credit Access

Northern Arc Capital will help deploy credit for Yes Bank through its network of 368 originator partners.
The two firms will expand retail lending through a co-lending model with data-led underwriting and portfolio monitoring.
Northern Arc’s AIFs, PMS and Altifi bond platform will be integrated into Yes Bank’s wealth ecosystem.
Private sector lender Yes Bank and Northern Arc Capital have entered into a partnership to expand credit access, scale digital lending and offer debt investment opportunities to customers.
Under the collaboration, Northern Arc Capital will leverage its network of 368 originator partners to facilitate credit deployment for Yes Bank through its placements business, according to a joint statement.
The partnership will also focus on accelerating retail lending growth through a co-lending model, supported by data-led underwriting, risk-sharing mechanisms and portfolio monitoring frameworks.
Additionally, Northern Arc Investment Managers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Arc Capital, will offer Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) to Yes Bank's retail, affluent and institutional clients.
Northern Arc's online bonds platform Altifi will also be integrated with the bank’s wealth management ecosystem.
The collaboration, facilitated through synergies arising from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's shareholding in both institutions, will also involve integration of technology platforms to enable seamless loan onboarding and credit delivery at scale.