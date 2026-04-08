KreditBee Joins Unicorn Club, Hits $1.5Bn Valuation with Pre-IPO Funding

KreditBee has officially entered unicorn club after closing a $280 million Series E round
The funding includes $220 million in primary capital to scale secured lending and MSME financing
Led by Motilal Oswal Alternates, the round marks the company's final private fundraise
Digital lending start-up KreditBee has closed a $280 million funding round, elevating it to unicorn status with a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion.
The Series E round marks the company’s final private fundraising ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), co-founder Madhusudan Ekambaram said, as KreditBee prepares to begin the listing process after securing final regulatory approval.
The round includes $220 million in primary capital, which will be deployed into the business, and $60 million in secondary capital, which went to existing shareholders partially exiting their stakes. The fundraise was led by Motilal Oswal Alternates, Hornbill Capital, and Dragon Funds, with participation from WhiteOak Capital, A.P. Moller Holding, and existing investors including Premji Invest and Advent International.
Ekambaram said the company expects the merger of its technology and NBFC entities to be completed within the next two to three months, following which it plans to formally launch its IPO. KreditBee’s move comes as several digital lending peers, including Fibe, Moneyview, and Kissht, are also preparing to tap public markets.
Founded in 2016 by Ekambaram, Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy, and Vivek Veda, KreditBee initially focused on unsecured consumer lending but has since evolved into a full-stack lending platform.
Through its NBFC arm, Krazybee Services, it now offers secured products such as loans against property, small business lending, and two-wheeler loans, and has also launched its own UPI application. The company operates around 50 sales offices, primarily focused on secured credit offerings.
The newly raised capital will primarily support business expansion, while investments in product innovation and technology upgrades, including generative AI capabilities, will be largely funded through internal accruals, Ekambaram added.
KreditBee reported operating revenue of ₹805 crore and a net profit of ₹137 crore for the quarter ended December 2025. It closed FY25–26 with total disbursals of ₹30,000 crore and assets under management of ₹15,000 crore.
The latest round represents a significant jump from January 2023, when the company raised around $200 million at a valuation of $680 million. With approximately $642 million raised since inception, KreditBee now ranks among the most valuable Indian fintech startups heading toward the public markets.