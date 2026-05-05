Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday performed a groundbreaking ceremony for aeroengine and component company ITP Aero – India's manufacturing facility being established with an investment of ₹453 crore.
The project would generate employment for approximately 350 highly skilled professionals in areas such as precision engineering, advanced manufacturing, and quality control.
The workforce is projected to expand to around 600 employees in the coming years, an official release said.
ITP Aero – India will manufacture critical components such as end-fittings and brackets required for rigid tubes used in aircraft engines.
The plant is being established at the Hardware Park (Phase–III) at Shamshabad on the city outskirts with an investment of ₹453 crore, spread across 10 acres, it said.
The plant, for which the foundation ceremony has now been completed, is expected to commence full-scale operations by 2027.