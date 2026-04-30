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Ubiqedge Raises ₹10 Crore In Seed Funding Round

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, scale deployments across various industrial use cases, and expand its ecosystem of system integrators and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners

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Ubiqedge Raises ₹10 Crore In Seed Funding Round
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IoT startup Ubiqedge on Thursday raised ₹10 crore in a seed funding round led by Piper Serica, with participation from Atomberg co-founder and CEO Shibam Das and OTO co-founder and CEO Sumit Chhazed.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, scale deployments across various industrial use cases, and expand its ecosystem of system integrators and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners.

Ubiqedge is building an AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) operating system designed to help enterprises monitor, control, and optimise critical assets like water systems, energy infrastructure, and construction operations in real time.

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1 April 2026

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"This fundraise validates our belief that industrial infrastructure is the next big frontier for technology. Across industries, we see significant inefficiencies in water, energy, and operations, largely due to lack of real-time intelligence.

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"Being profitable from our first year reinforces that we are solving real, large-scale problems. With this capital, we aim to scale our deployments, strengthen our platform and accelerate adoption across industries,” said Visat Patel, Co-founder & CEO, Ubiqedge.

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