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VinFast To Offer Multiple EV Options Across Segments In India

The company launched its all-new premium electric, seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle VF MPV 7 priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom India)

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VinFast To Offer Multiple EV Options Across Segments In India
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Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast on Wednesday said it will offer multiple product options addressing different segments in India as it reiterates its commitment to the country.

The company launched its all-new premium electric, seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle VF MPV 7 priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom India).

"With the VF MPV 7, we are entering a new segment, but more importantly, we are expanding our commitment to India," VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh said at the launch of the new model.

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Noting that the VF MPV 7 seven is designed for modern Indian customers to move together with family or friends, he said the new model is also a signal of where VinFast is headed in India.

"We are here to offer multiple product options to Indian customers for their varied mobility needs," Ghosh said.

VinFast has been accelerating expansion of its retail and service network across India with a target of 75 showrooms nationwide by the end of 2026, up from the current 50 touchpoints, Ghosh said.

The company is targeting 230 workshops by the end of this year, he added.

It is also focusing on growing beyond major metros into cities and towns across the country.

The VF MPV 7 joins the VF 6 and the VF 7 in VinFast India's product lineup.

The vehicles are locally assembled at VinFast's factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

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The MPV 7 is equipped with a powertrain that delivers peak output of 150 kW and has ARAI certified range 517 km on single charge. 

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